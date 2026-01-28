Ending the parking free-for-all as Pattaya urges drivers to check roadside signs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers have intensified inspections and enforcement against illegal parking along South Pattaya Road in an effort to ease chronic traffic congestion and improve traffic flow, Jan 28.

Authorities reminded motorists to check roadside signs carefully before parking and to strictly follow the odd–even day parking regulations. Officials stressed that cooperation from road users is essential to keeping traffic moving and improving overall urban livability.

Local residents welcomed the action but also called for broader enforcement across the city. Several commenters urged authorities to crack down on vehicles blocking alleys, parking on sidewalks, and obstructing narrow side streets, noting that consistent enforcement citywide would be a key step toward Pattaya’s goal of becoming a truly world-class city.









































