Who’s to blame when motorcycles hit pedestrians at crosswalks in Thailand? – Riders, walkers, or bad design

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once again, a disturbing video has sparked outrage across Thai social media on April 9. This time, the clip shows a young boy crossing a zebra crossing in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. As he respectfully raises his hands in a wai (Thai gesture of thanks) to a car that stopped for him, he starts crossing — only to be violently struck by a speeding motorcycle. The boy tumbles across the road, legs flailing, while the motorcyclist, notably without a helmet, makes no effort to slow down.

The video also shows an elderly woman crossing alongside the boy, possibly giving the impression that it was safe because one car had already stopped. But in the chaos of Thai roads, one stopped car does not guarantee safety. The motorbike zipped past other vehicles, crashing into the boy who clearly believed he had the right of way.







Pattaya Is No Exception

This issue isn’t limited to one province. Pattaya and other cities across Thailand regularly face similar incidents. Even when zebra crossings are marked and traffic lights installed, pedestrian safety is alarmingly low. Motorcyclists frequently ignore red lights, drive on sidewalks, or weave through stopped traffic — all while pedestrians risk their lives crossing the street.

So, Who’s to Blame?

Speeding through a crosswalk without a helmet and without yielding to a child is clearly reckless. This behavior shows complete disregard for both traffic laws and human life. In any well-enforced traffic system, the rider would face serious legal consequences.



Although pedestrians have the right of way, they must also remain vigilant. In Thailand, that “right” often doesn’t translate to actual protection. Parents must teach their children to cross cautiously — even at designated crossings — and always double-check for speeding bikes that may not stop.

Arguably the root of the issue lies in infrastructure and enforcement. Zebra crossings in Thailand often lack flashing signals, speed bumps, or raised platforms. Laws requiring drivers to stop at crosswalks exist, but they are poorly enforced. In many cases, they’re just white paint on the asphalt with no real authority.

In other countries, a crosswalk is a hard stop — failing to yield can mean heavy fines, license suspension, or even jail time. In Thailand, it’s more of a suggestion than a rule.



How Do We Move Forward?

Stronger Law Enforcement: Increase penalties, install speed cameras, and ensure actual consequences for violators.

Safer Road Design: Raise zebra crossings, add flashing lights, speed bumps, and ensure visibility.

Behavior Change: Drivers must be educated — crosswalks aren’t optional. Pedestrians must stay alert.





Public Education: Children should be taught road safety from an early age — assuming a car will stop is not enough.

The viral video from Nakhon Si Thammarat is heartbreaking, but it’s also a wake-up call. If even a child crossing politely and correctly isn’t safe, something is seriously broken. It’s time for Thailand to decide: are roads only for vehicles, or can we create cities where everyone — walkers, riders, and drivers — share the space safely?



























