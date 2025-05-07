Where are all the Chinese tourists? Pattaya pushes safety first amid drop in group tours

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand enjoyed a long weekend in celebration of Coronation Day on May 5, reporters visiting Khao Phra Tamnak (Naval Radio Hill) in Pattaya found a bustling scene—yet one striking absence: Chinese group tours. Thai tourists flocked to pay respects, make merit at Wat Khao Phra Bat, and enjoy the panoramic views of Pattaya Bay. The site was adorned with Thai flags and portraits of His Majesty King Rama X, honoring the coronation anniversary.

Despite the holiday crowds, the usual presence of Chinese tour groups was noticeably missing. Local tourism authorities report that several factors have contributed to this downturn—including global economic uncertainties, shaken confidence due to safety concerns, and domestic rumors within China.







Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet acknowledged the sharp decline in Chinese tourists, noting its direct impact on the city’s economy. He stressed that city officials, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Association of the Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF) , and related agencies, are actively working to rebuild trust. Measures include reinforcing building safety standards and infrastructure assurances to reassure international visitors.

At the national level, the Thai government is engaging in diplomatic talks with neighboring countries, particularly those in the short-haul market such as China. Locally, Pattaya is also in discussions with Region 2 Police Command to draft a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Thai Police. This initiative aims to bolster security through increased CCTV coverage and enhanced monitoring of individuals with outstanding arrest warrants.



Mayor Poramet emphasized that “safety is the heart of tourism” and called for united efforts across all sectors. He also urged the Thai government to expedite talks with Chinese leaders to restore confidence and revive sustainable tourism in Pattaya.

































