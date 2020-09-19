Wedding becomes funeral after groom kills self near Pattaya

A Sattahip wedding turned into a funeral after the would-be groom shot himself after his fiancée threatened to call off the whole thing.







Taveesak, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the head Sept. 18 at his home in Koh Chan District.

Arriving at the platform family home in Nong Pladuk village, police found the man lying on the steps, a 38-caliber pistol lying next to him.









His mother told officers that she had rushed back from Bangkok after he called asking if there was a gun in the house. He said he had argued fiercely with his fiancée and he was distraught.

The two had planned to marry, but she disappeared for a couple days before the wedding. She returned and began to pack up her clothes, sparking another argument.

The would-be bride said the argument was heated, with her lover throwing a beer bottle at her, so she started to pack up the car and he shot himself.











