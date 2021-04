An angry foreign tourist berated a bewildered sales assistant for trying to sell a small bottle of water for 115 baht (about $US4) instead of the customary price of 10 baht.

Fortunately, her boss intervened and explained that the cost of water was indeed 10 baht and that the 115 was the allocated stall number. City Hall introduced the numbering system for beach vendors claiming it would reduce confusion and arguments with the buying public.