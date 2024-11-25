Warmer mornings with light fog in North, heavy rain persists in South, sunny and windy in Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports a rise in temperatures across upper Thailand accompanied by light fog in the mornings. However, northern and northeastern regions remain cool during early hours.

Over the next 24 hours, a weakening high-pressure system or moderate cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is contributing to these conditions. Residents in upper Thailand are advised to maintain their health due to fluctuating weather and exercise caution when traveling through foggy areas.







In the south, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region remains moderate to strong, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to the lower southern areas. Authorities warn of flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas, waterways, and lowlands.

Additionally, waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand reach heights of approximately 2 meters, with higher surges exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas. The upper Gulf of Thailand experiences waves 1-2 meters high, while the Andaman Sea sees waves around 1 meter, increasing to 1-2 meters offshore. Mariners are urged to navigate with caution and avoid stormy zones.

Air Quality Update: Upper Thailand reports low levels of dust and haze accumulation due to moderate winds and good ventilation. (TNA)













































