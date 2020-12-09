Visa confusion over 55 countries and 45 days when entering Thailand

When a senior consular official at the Thai foreign ministry earlier this week announced a proposal that tourist visa holders from 56 countries would be able to have a 45 days extension, rather than 30, many social media users appear to have misunderstood. The official, Jaturon Chaiyakham, stressed that the new rule would bring in an extra 20,000 tourists a month at the behest of the prime minister who wanted a boost in numbers. Some thought it was a brand-new initiative.







The foreign ministry spokesman actually specified that applicants for the single-entry tourist visa of 60 days, one of the entry categories of entry available at Thai embassies, could (if needed) be extended at Thai immigration for a further 45 days, instead of the customary 30, as compensation for the fact that entrants would have to spend the first fortnight of their vacation quarantined in a registered Thai hotel.





The new ruling applies only to 55 countries (plus Russia) which form the “visa exempt” nations, namely those countries whose citizens – prior to the pandemic – could gain admittance to Thailand for 30 days without the need for a visa. Those 30 days could then be extended for another month at Thai immigration. However, Thailand suspended visa-exempt admissions last March: all potential foreign entrants to Thailand must apply for a certificate of entry at their local Thai embassy. The 55 countries (plus Russia) include the US, the UK, most of mainland Europe, Australia and parts of South America and Asia. Not included are India and China.

The procedure for those wishing to apply for the 60 days tourist visa at their Thai embassy, with the option of 45 extra days, is to provide a dossier of documents which include Covid-19 insurance worth at least US$100,000, pre-departure testing, proof of holiday accommodation in Thailand and funds in a British, American or Irish bank “sufficient” to cover the trip. They can now book their quarantine hotel directly on-line through Agoda. In other words, the new proposal simply bolts on an extra 15 days’ vacation, for those from certain countries who have submitted an application at their Thai embassy for the single entry tourist visa.









The confusion on social media included the erroneous belief that visitors from the 55 countries (plus Russia) could simply buy an air ticket and hop on a plane to Bangkok without worrying about Thai embassy approval in their home country or the need to quarantine on arrival. No way folks. In reality, the extra 20,000 tourists a month can only be successful applicants for the 60 day visa who later request an extension at Thai immigration. They will now receive 45 extra days rather than a month. That’s useful for some long-stay tourists but certainly not a ground breaker in terms of the international market place.







