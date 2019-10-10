Vegetarian Festival ends with ceremonies and sacred bamboo auction

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation ended this year’s Vegetarian Festival Oct. 7 with ceremonies to honor their ancestors and for the deceased with no living families.

Foundation President Wisit Chawalitnititham led the congregation of Chinese-Thais wearing white to perform the Bai Hor Her Tee ceremony to pay respect to spirits at the front of vegetarian temple where Chinese monks chanted and to burned clothes and paper offerings to dedicate to relatives who passed away and to spirits having no kith or kin.

In the evening, they burned paper offerings to dedicate to the Jade Emperor and 8 gods.

A bamboo stem that was used from the beginning of the event to receive spirits, was used in candle walks every night and on the last night of the grand event, sent spirits back to heaven. It took in the power of all devotees’ mutual worships, and was auctioned for someone to take home to add good luck to their homes and families.

The winning bid for the auspicious bamboo was put in by STC Concrete Products Co., Ltd. at 59,000 baht.