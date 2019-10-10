New delivery business starts up in Pattaya

By PCPR
0
141
Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, Jeden Kung, Strategy President and Director of LINE Man, and Waranan Chuangchum, Chief of Business and Marketing Development hold a press conference to announce the new service.
Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, Jeden Kung, Strategy President and Director of LINE Man, and Waranan Chuangchum, Chief of Business and Marketing Development hold a press conference to announce the new service.

A new delivery business called LINE Man has begun delivering food and other items in Pattaya.
Jedan Kang, vice president of strategy for LINE Thailand and LINE Man’s business head, held a press conference Oct. 8 to announce the new service.

The service claims people can order food from over 4,000 popular restaurants and food shops throughout Pattaya via smart phone and have it delivered to their home. The service includes food, messengers, parcel delivery, buying from convenience stores, and calling a taxi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR