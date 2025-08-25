Unequal road enforcement comes under fire after celebrity refuses breath test in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Questions over whether celebrities, high-ranking officials, and wealthy individuals receive different treatment on Thai roads have resurfaced following the arrest of Thai-German actress Marie Broenner.

At around 3 AM on August 24, traffic police in Wang Thonglang District set up a checkpoint on Pradit Manutham Road. A green Porsche, driven by the 33-year-old actress and carrying a male businessman and another female passenger, was stopped for inspection.







Police requested a breathalyzer test from Ms. Broenner, but the businessman accompanying her refused, repeatedly citing connections to a senior police officer. When officers insisted, he claimed that Ms. Broenner needed to urinate first, and he continued to argue with police, obstructing their duties for nearly an hour. All three occupants initially refused to exit the vehicle, forcing officers to take Ms. Broenner and her companions into custody at Wang Thonglang Police Station.

At the station, Ms. Broenner continued to refuse a breath test. Police charged her with driving under the influence based on observed impairment and behavior. The case was assigned to Pol. Lt. Col. Juthapong Chandilokchot, Investigation Inspector at Wang Thonglang Police Station. She was released on 20,000 baht bail pending a court appearance at Ratchada District Court on August 25. The businessman was booked for insulting and obstructing officers before being released temporarily, with investigators instructed to collect testimony from all checkpoint officers for further legal action.



The incident has reignited debate over road enforcement in Thailand. Critics argue that celebrities and well-connected individuals often try to evade accountability, while enforcement officers face challenges applying the law equally. Similar concerns have surfaced in Pattaya, where wealthy visitors and high-profile figures are sometimes seen bypassing traffic rules in tourist-heavy areas.

Tourists and residents warn that unequal enforcement undermines public trust and may encourage reckless driving. Road safety advocates stress the importance of consistent and transparent enforcement to ensure accountability for all motorists, regardless of fame, wealth, or connections.







































