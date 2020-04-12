Ugly haircuts the rage among Pattaya kids

A Pattaya barber devised an ugly hairstyle parents could inflict upon their children to keep them inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The only problem? The kids liked it.







Prasit Laokodee said he thought that if he could cut boys’ hair in the shape of a mushroom, they’d be too humiliated to venture outdoors. That idea worked out as well as other times adults try to guess what kids will like.

On the other hand, the “mushroom cloud” fad has put people in his chair at a time when business is down 50 percent. He’s thankful that, unlike Bangkok and other provinces which have closed barbers and beauty salons, that he has been able to stay open.