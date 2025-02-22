Two Thai women harassed by Indian men, fistfight breaks out on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A chaotic scene unfolded on Pattaya Beach when two Thai women were harassed by two Indian men, leading to a physical altercation. The incident, captured on a mobile phone, shows one of the Indian men wearing a black shirt being chased by one of the women holding a stick, as they ran along the beach road. Local residents and motorcycle taxi drivers from the area rushed to intervene, eventually notifying authorities, and the confrontation continued with verbal exchanges, as seen in the video.







After the incident, reporters visited the scene and spoke with the two women involved, who declined to reveal their full names. They explained that before the altercation, they had been standing near the beach when the two Indian men approached them and began making inappropriate advances. One of the men then pulled out a phone and started recording a video, which made the women uncomfortable. Fearing the video could be unsuitable, the women asked him to delete it. This led to a heated argument, which escalated into physical violence, resulting in injuries.



At the Pattaya Police Station, Pol Maj. Col. Nongsak Inphadung confirmed that five individuals were injured in the incident, including the two Thai women, two Indian men, and a good Samaritan motorcycle taxi driver who had tried to help. The driver suffered a sprained leg and was punched in the right eye. Investigations are ongoing, with police officers conducting further questioning and examining the surrounding area to ensure justice for both parties involved.





































