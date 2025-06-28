Travelers in Pattaya and tourist cities reassured as security levels up at airports following Phuket bomb threats

PATTAYA, Thailand – Travelers visiting popular tourist destinations such as Pattaya can feel confident about their safety as Thai authorities ramp up security measures, particularly at airports, following recent bomb threats in Phuket.

In response to the discovery of a suspicious motorcycle containing an explosive device at Phuket Airport on June 24, Chiang Mai Airport has implemented enhanced security protocols to protect passengers and maintain public confidence.







Wing Commander Ronakorn Chalermsanyakorn, Director of Chiang Mai Airport, revealed that patrols around the airport have increased from five to seven rounds per day. Additionally, inspections of suspicious items and forgotten belongings inside passenger terminals and public spaces have been stepped up from ten to fourteen rounds daily.

Security personnel now conduct more thorough screenings of individuals, vehicles, and belongings entering restricted and controlled zones within the airport. Airport officials have also urged owners of long-abandoned motorcycles to present registration papers and identification to retrieve their vehicles, ensuring orderly management and minimizing potential security threats.



These proactive steps by authorities underscore Thailand’s commitment to safeguarding both tourists and locals, helping maintain the country’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

Pattaya, known for its vibrant tourism industry, stands to benefit as security reinforcements extend throughout key transit points nationwide.

Tourists are encouraged to remain vigilant but assured that extensive measures are in place to ensure their safety while traveling in Thailand.



































