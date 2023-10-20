Tourists swim to shore after kayak capsizes off Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Rescue Center responded to a distress call about a capsized boat off the southern end of Walking Street on Oct 18. Numerous people observed the distressed kayak, approximately 200 meters from the shore, with occupants Nopporn Buasunthorn, 42, and a young girl named “A.” waving for help.







Visibly shaken, the tourists recounted their harrowing experience. Nopporn said that the kayak had capsized due to excess weight as they ventured too far from the shore where the waves were higher and the current was stronger than he anticipated. Despite the perilous situation, both clung to the partially submerged kayak. With Nopporn’s persistent support and encouragement, both managed to reach the safety of the shore where they received prompt medical attention.















