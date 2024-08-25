Tourists outraged by oil slick on Jomtien beaches; city quickly cleans up

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 24, tourists walking along Yin Yom Beach in Jomtien were shocked and outraged to discover oil stains clinging to their clothes, which could not be washed off. “It was absolutely disgusting. We had no idea the beach was so badly affected until it was too late,” one tourist remarked. Upon further inspection, the extent of the contamination was clear: oil slicks were scattered across the entire beach, with oil also visible floating in the sea. The slick extended across several kilometres, affecting not only Yin Yom Beach but also Dongtan Beach and sections of Jomtien Beach, particularly around Soi 7-8.









Sergeant Vikan Ketkaew, an instructor at the Royal Volunteer School in Bangkok, encountered the slick first-hand. While visiting Dongtan Beach to enjoy the morning scenery, he began a live stream of his walk. “I didn’t notice the oil at first, and suddenly I realized I had stepped right into it. It was everywhere,” Sergeant Vikan explained. He promptly warned other tourists and contacted Pattaya Tourist Police, urging them to coordinate with relevant agencies for immediate action.







In response to the contamination, Pattaya City officials quickly dispatched a team of over 20 workers to the affected beaches to initiate clean-up operations and address the environmental impact. “We are doing everything we can to restore the beaches as quickly as possible,” a city official stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.





































