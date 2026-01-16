Tourists make the most of sunny spells on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas are experiencing slightly warmer temperatures, rising by about 1–2°C, while cooler conditions and morning haze persist, according to the Meteorological Department’s latest forecast on Jan 16.

Forecasters said weakened high-pressure systems over upper Thailand are allowing temperatures to climb modestly, though early mornings in Pattaya and along the eastern seaboard remain cool with patches of mist. Some areas may see thicker fog, prompting motorists to exercise caution, especially during early commuting hours.







Light rain is possible in isolated spots across the eastern region as southeast winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand. However, overall conditions are expected to remain mostly dry.

Air quality remains a concern, with dust and haze accumulation at moderate to high levels due to weak wind circulation, potentially affecting visibility and respiratory health.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, seas are expected to have waves of around 1–2 metres, rising higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small boat operators are advised to navigate with care and avoid stormy areas.

Residents are urged to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions, remain cautious when travelling in foggy areas, and stay alert to fire hazards due to drier air in some periods.



































