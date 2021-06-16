Tourist photographer takes mug shot for drug-dealing arrest

A tourist photographer with no tourists to photograph was arrested for drug dealing in Sattahip.

Watsapol Sancharoen, 26, was captured in a sting operation June 14 with seven bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing a total 22.8 grams.







Police said Watsapol – who had been released from prison for drug dealing three years ago – returned to his former vocation after he lost jobs photographing tourists and, subsequently, painting motorcycles. Having used up all his savings during the coronavirus pandemic, he believed he had no choice but to start selling drugs again.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell Class 1 narcotics.



















