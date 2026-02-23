Tourist, 35, dies while snorkeling in Bang Saray Bay, suspected medical episode

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 35-year-old tourist has died after losing consciousness while snorkeling in the waters of Bang Saray Bay in Sattahip district, Feb 21. Authorities believe a pre-existing medical condition may have been a contributing factor.

The Sattahip Hospital Emergency Radio Center (Km.10) received a distress call reporting a drowning incident near Ko Kram, located offshore from Bang Saray. The victim was reported unconscious in the sea and was rushed ashore for emergency assistance.







Rescue personnel were immediately dispatched and prepared emergency support at Bang Saray Beach. Upon arrival at shore, responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before urgently transferring the victim to Wat Yan Hospital. Despite intensive efforts by medical staff, the man was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Amorntep Komkai, aged 35.

According to friends who were traveling with him, the victim had entered the water to snorkel in an area with water depth ranging from waist to chest level. During the activity, he reportedly lost consciousness. The victim was known to have epilepsy, and authorities believe a sudden medical episode may have occurred, causing him to collapse in the water.

Companions and a boat guide immediately assisted and brought him out of the sea. However, lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Authorities are proceeding with standard legal and administrative procedures and have contacted the victim’s family for further arrangements. Officials emphasized that the incident serves as a reminder for tourists with underlying medical conditions to inform guides in advance and carefully assess their physical readiness before participating in marine activities.



































