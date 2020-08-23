Toll fees waived on long weekend for Bangkok-Pattaya motorway

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, said the free service was set from Sept 4 to 7 that would be holidays in lieu of the previously cancelled Songkran holiday.
The free service will be on Highway 7 (Bangkok-Pattaya inter-city motorway) and Highway 9 also known as Kanchananaphisek Road on its sections from Phra Pradaeng to Bang Khunthian and from Bang Pa-in to Bangphli.
The Highways Department waives tolls on the highways to help people cut their cost of living.
The minister also ordered the department to facilitate traffic flows during the four-day holiday, Mrs Suksomruay said. (TNA)