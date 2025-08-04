Thailand’s infamous U-turns claim another life — this time in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s roads are notorious for their dangerous U-turns, and Pattaya is no exception. With over 20,000 deaths annually from traffic accidents, poor and unfinished road conditions on highways and village routes remain among the main causes of daily tragedies. The country’s infrastructure—often lacking adequate lighting, signage, or protected turn lanes—has turned U-turn zones into death traps.

One of the latest victims: an unidentified man in his 30s or 40s, who died in a gruesome late-night accident on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.







At 10:06 PM on July 30, a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle slammed into the rear of an 18-wheel truck making a U-turn at the metalworks center intersection in Banglamung, north of Pattaya. The rider, traveling at high speed, reportedly had no time to brake.

The truck driver claimed he was mid-turn heading toward Pattaya when the motorbike came “out of nowhere” and collided with the trailer. CCTV footage is now being reviewed as police work to confirm the victim’s identity and determine fault.



Thailand’s record of road safety remains one of the worst in the region, with poor U-turn design and hazardous road conditions cited as recurring hazards. For locals and tourists alike, every turn could be fatal. Foreign visitors unfamiliar with Pattaya’s roads are strongly warned to avoid renting motorbikes—especially when traveling with children—and instead rely on paid rides or taxis to stay safe.



































