Thailand tightens price checks before Chinese New Year as food costs fall nationwide

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has increased price monitoring and inspections ahead of the Chinese New Year festival, noting that most goods are less expensive than last year and supplies are adequate.

​Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade Yanee Srimanee reported that officials inspected businesses in Bangkok’s Yaowarat area to ensure fair trade, clear price labeling, and accurate weighing equipment at gold shops.







She noted that Chinese New Year 2026 falls on February 17, when many Thai-Chinese families purchase food and offerings for ancestor worship. Authorities have expanded inspections across major markets nationwide to prevent hoarding and profiteering.

The department reported that prices for many key festival items, especially fresh foods and dried goods, have decreased compared to last year. Pork and eggs showed lower average prices, while duck prices increased during some periods.

Gold shops were instructed to use certified weighing scales and clearly display buy-sell prices. Inspections in Yaowarat found strong cooperation, with most scales meeting legal standards.



Nationwide inspections of over 1,400 digital scales identified 38 devices that exceeded allowable error limits; they were immediately removed from service.

​The department warned that violations, including failure to display prices, unfair price increases, and the use of inaccurate scales, carry severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Consumers can report suspected violations via the 1569 hotline. (TNA)



































