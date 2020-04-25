Thailand subsidises electricity bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Some 20 million households in Thailand will benefit from electricity bill subsidy that was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The proposal to give free use of electricity and deductions of bills is a top agenda of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and will take effect retroactively from March when the COVID-19 stay-at-home measure was introduced.







About 10 million small households that use electricity not more than 150 units per month will not have to pay their bills from March to May.

Larger households using more than 150 units of electricity will get 30 percent, 50 percent or 100 percent deductions depending on their usages. The deductions for the three-month period are calculated from the number of units in excess of what they used in February, before the lockdown order was in place. (TNA)





