Thailand added to UK’s red list due to increased coronavirus case rates and low vaccination levels

The British government will add Thailand and Montenegro to its travel ‘red list’, with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries and nationals required to quarantine.

The United Kingdom’s Department for Transport said Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4am on Monday 30th August 2021, “reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries.”







The department said Thailand will move to the red category as low vaccination levels leave Asia vulnerable to new coronavirus variants, along with Montenegro. British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from “red list” countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.



Meanwhile, the UK government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the ‘green list’. Travelers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status. (NNT)



























