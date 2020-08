A sailor was hurt when his motorbike sideswiped a baht bus in Sattahip.

Petty Officer 1st Class Charoensak Sukaboon was unconscious when paramedics arrived at the accident scene on Sukhumvit Road outside Suan Pai Resort Aug. 18. He was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.







Ban Chang-Sattahip baht bus driver SutinPuapan, 61, claimed Charoensak had lost control of his Honda Wave and clipped the side of the pickup truck before crashing.

Police are investigating.