Thai navy takes away aggressive dog that bit child

The Royal Thai Navy took custody of an aggressive Sattahip dog its owner wanted to be rid of after it bit a neighbor child.





Boonchu Yadyu, 56, said he put an advertisement on Facebook for the dog, offering it for free to anyone who would take it. No one did. So he contacted Sattahip District, which contacted the navy. The canine was placed at the navy-run stray dog shelter.

Singto, a 5-year-old Bangkaew breed, bit a 7-year-old boy living next door, Boonchu said. The child needed multiple stitches to closed the wound. Boonchu said he loved the dog, but it was too aggressive.





