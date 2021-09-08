Thai navy salvages rusted and decomposed boats sunk offshore

Patcharapol Panrak
A large chunk of decomposed wreckage lies on the beach with scores of boats of various shapes and sizes that were seized many years ago left to rot off shore.

The Royal Thai Navy led the salvage of impounded fishing boats that sank off the coast near the Sattahip Naval Base.

Vice Adm. Kowit Inphrom, Commander of First Naval Area Command, kicked off the Marine Rangers Project Sept. 7 at the base.



He explained that the navy had impounded many wooden boats and, over the years, the boats have fallen apart and sunk while moored off the coast. The base never cleared them out until now.

Debris and oil from the boats leaked, polluting the oceans. So, finally, the navy is cleaning up the mess.

Navy personnel salvage a boat impounded many years ago that had decomposed and sunk off the coast of Sattahip Naval base.



A picturesque and serene cove interrupted by the remains of sunken boats in the shallow water.



Vice Adm. Kowit Inphrom, Commander of First Naval Area Command signals the start of the salvage operations.









