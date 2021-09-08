Thai navy salvages rusted and decomposed boats sunk offshore

The Royal Thai Navy led the salvage of impounded fishing boats that sank off the coast near the Sattahip Naval Base.

Vice Adm. Kowit Inphrom, Commander of First Naval Area Command, kicked off the Marine Rangers Project Sept. 7 at the base.







He explained that the navy had impounded many wooden boats and, over the years, the boats have fallen apart and sunk while moored off the coast. The base never cleared them out until now.

Debris and oil from the boats leaked, polluting the oceans. So, finally, the navy is cleaning up the mess.







































