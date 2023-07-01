Thai navy honors USS Rafael Peralta after completing mission

Pattaya, Thailand – In a joint effort to tackle illegal fishing activities in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Thai Navy’s Naval Area Command 1 ordered the HTMS Ratanakosin to collaborate with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 1 to patrol and inspect foreign fishing vessels operating unlawfully within the responsibility area of the Upper Gulf of Thailand.







Upon completion of their operation, on June 29, the crew of the HTMS Ratanakosin sailed alongside the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), a United States Navy ship to bid them bon voyage as they departed Thailand. The USS Rafael Peralta had recently participated in a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Thai Navy at the Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi Province.

The PASSEX exercise served multiple purposes, including fostering good relations between the naval forces of both countries and promoting mutual understanding and cooperation, providing an opportunity for naval personnel from Thailand and the United States to enhance their familiarity with each other’s operational practices, equipment, and capabilities.







The exercise showcased the warm welcome and positive relationship between the two navies, emphasizing the shared commitment to maritime security and cooperation in the region. The cooperation between the Royal Thai Navy and the United States Navy not only strengthens their bilateral ties but also contributes to maintaining peace and stability in the Gulf of Thailand.

















