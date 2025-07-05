Thai nationals return from Cambodia amid daily 400 baht overstay fines

SA KAEO, Thailand – At the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, Thai nationals have been steadily crossing back into Thailand following the implementation of hefty overstay fines in Cambodia. Since the border operating hours were shortened to the 25th day of the month, many Thai workers and residents have chosen to return home, fearing escalating tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border.







On the morning of July 1, the checkpoint saw a steady flow of Thai nationals re-entering the country. Thailand maintains opening hours for students crossing from 6:00 to 8:00 a.m., allowing Cambodian nationals to return home starting at 9:00 a.m. when the Cambodian side opens.

One returning worker, “Nong Mam,” shared that she had been legally working for an online gambling website in Poipet, Cambodia, with a two-month permit. However, due to the current uncertain and unfriendly atmosphere toward Thai people in Cambodia, including hostile behavior, she chose to return to Thailand after only one week.



Additionally, reports from returning Thai nationals revealed that Cambodian authorities are imposing fines of 400 baht per day on those overstaying their permitted duration. Some have paid fines ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 baht. Meanwhile, Thai authorities have not imposed overstay fines on Cambodian nationals residing in Thailand.



































