Thai border residents urge urgent relief after four months of hardship

PATTAYA, Thailand – Representatives of Thai border communities along the Thai–Cambodian frontier appealed to the Social Welfare Committee for urgent relief, highlighting hardships that have persisted for the past four months on September 25, at the Parliament. Wanwipa Maison, Chairperson of the Social Welfare Committee, received the petition from Anuwat Wangphanawong, who spoke on behalf of affected residents.







Anuwat explained that border communities have been hit hardest by ongoing disputes and security incidents. Residents are often the first to face the consequences, including temporary closures of businesses and forced evacuations during clashes. Even after tensions subside, restrictive measures remain, affecting livelihoods, income, and daily life. He stressed that media coverage often overlooks the full scope of local hardships.



He outlined four main areas of concern. First, economic and livelihood impacts, including families with no income, vehicles being seized, and children forced to drop out of school. Second, concerns about local security and protection. Third, deteriorating mental health due to prolonged uncertainty and despair. Fourth, agitation and misinformation from both domestic and foreign sources exacerbating tensions. He urged fellow Thais to support the communities rather than criticize them, noting that residents at the frontline have patiently borne these burdens for months without sufficient relief.

Wanwipa emphasized that over 250,000 people in the border area have already registered for assistance, but none have yet received aid. She called on the new Cabinet to prioritize their relief in early meetings to ensure timely support for affected communities.



































