Test yourself with our end-of-year Thai immigration quiz

In each question below, only one answer of the four alternatives A, B, C or D is correct. The correct answers are found printed upside down at the end of the quiz.

How many months validity must remain on your passport in order to enter Thailand by land, sea or air? A) Three months, B) Six months, C) One Year, D) Depends on your nationality. Which country provided nearly two million tourists to Thailand in 2022? A) Russia, B) United Kingdom, C} Malaysia, D) China. At the beginning which month in 2022 did Thailand abolish its Test and Go procedure for vaccinated travellers? A) March, B) May, C) July, D) September. Which of the following visas does not require ongoing health insurance? A) Four year Smart visa, B) Ten years Long Term Residence, C) O/A retirement visa, D) Elite visa. How many times can a foreigner enter Thailand by air in a calendar year? A) Twice, B) Four times, C) Once monthly, D) No formal limit. Which of the following services cannot be done by online application? A) Certificate of residence, B) 90 days report, C) Address report by Housemaster, D) Elite visa. With which of these countries does Thailand have a Memorandum of Understanding about the conditions of guest workers? A) Philippines, B) Myanmar, C) Malaysia, D) Indonesia. An overstay of 75 days would result in a fine of how much if you managed to get to the airport without being arrested? A) 20,000 baht, B) 40,000 baht, C) 150,000 baht, D) Not possible to pay a fine. The term “grandfathering” is most likely to be applied to which of these extensions of stay? A) Marriage, B) Student, C) Employment, D) Retirement. The nationals of which of these countries receives 90 days visa exempt on arrival? A) United Arab Emirates, B) United States, C) South Korea,, D) Dominican Republic. Which of the following requires an application to be made between October and December in the calendar year? A) Permanent residency, B) Thai nationality, C) Digital nomad, D) Wealthy global citizen. What is the minimum period of blacklisting, i.e. not able to return to Thailand? A) One month, B) One year, C) One decade, D) 99 years. What does the letter”O” stand for in the term non-immigrant “O” visa? A) Ordinary, B) Over, C) Other, D) Order? Which immigration form is known as TM6? A) Arrival and departure, B) Application for an extension, C) Re-entry permit, D) Overstay form. Which of the following neighboring countries refuses to allow foreigners to enter by land from Thailand? A) Malaysia, B) Cambodia, C) Laos, D) Myanmar.

























