Teen boys busted for burglarizing coffee shop

Two teenagers were arrested for burglarizing a Pattaya coffee shop with the entire heist caught on video.

The 16- and 17-year-olds were arrested Jan. 12 at their Soi Khao Talo 2 homes for the burglary in the wee hours of Jan. 10 at the Amazon Coffee shop inside a gas station on Thepprasit Road.



The boys were caught on video hanging out at the gas station until after midnight, when they jumped the fence, broke into the back of the shop and then cracked open the safe, making off with more than 21,000 baht.

Police said other property also was taken. Both were charged with burglary at night.