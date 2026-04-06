Teachers’ Council probes illegal international school in Bangkok over unlicensed staff

PATTAYA, Thailand – Teachers Council of Thailand has launched an urgent investigation into an illegal international school in Bangkok after authorities found it operating without proper licensing and employing unqualified teachers.

The case follows a joint inspection by police and the Department of Employment at a school in the Prawet area, where officials discovered the institution lacked a legal operating license. Around 10 foreign nationals were found working as teachers and staff, including individuals from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nigeria. Several have been arrested and face legal action.







Assistant Professor Dr. Amonwan Weerathammo, Secretary-General of the Teachers’ Council, said the teaching profession in Thailand is a regulated field under the Teachers and Educational Personnel Council Act. Individuals are prohibited from working as teachers, school administrators, or educational supervisors without proper licensing.

She emphasized that both individuals and institutions face penalties for violations. Unauthorized teaching can result in up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. Meanwhile, falsely claiming to be licensed or schools employing unlicensed personnel could face harsher penalties of up to three years in prison, fines of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

The council is now coordinating with relevant agencies to determine whether the school knowingly allowed unlicensed individuals to teach. If confirmed, both the individuals and the institution will face legal proceedings.

Authorities reiterated that all educational institutions must strictly comply with licensing requirements to ensure standards and protect students. (TNA)





































