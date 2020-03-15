TCEB paying Pattaya firms to hold events elsewhere

The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau is paying Pattaya companies 20,000 baht to hold meetings and conventions outside Pattaya.





Salanroj Sutaschuto, the TCEB’s central and eastern regional director, said Chonburi firms can redeem the vouchers for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions can be redeemed by organizing MICE events outside Chonburi, as long as at least 40 people per night stay there.

The promotion is aimed at driving domestic tourism during the coronavirus downturn. The TCEB is offering vouchers nationwide, so Pattaya also will benefit from the initiative.

Speaking at the Pattaya Business & Tourism’s March 12 meeting at the Green Park Resort, Salanroj also said the TCEB is working with the government to arrange tax breaks for companies, such as hotels, hosting government events.











