Surveillance helps clean up concrete debris on South Pattaya Road; operator fined

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Waste Control Division of the Natural Resources and Environment Office has completed the cleanup and removal of concrete debris that had fallen onto the road surface on South Pattaya Road. The incident was reported to Pattaya City officials, who used surveillance footage to track down the responsible operator.

Authorities confirmed that the operator who caused the debris to fall has been identified and will face fines. Coordination is underway with the Policy and Planning Division and municipal enforcement officers to proceed with the penalty.







Residents and local observers have expressed their gratitude toward the Pattaya municipal officers for their prompt action in enforcing the law and maintaining Pattaya’s reputation as a world-renowned tourist city known for its cleanliness and orderliness.

Some locals also suggested that further improvements could be made by relocating power lines underground and increasing urban greenery.

The municipal team continues to receive public support for their ongoing efforts to keep the city safe and attractive. Residents are encouraged to report similar issues by contacting the Pattaya City hotline at 1337.




































