The Royal Thai Navy and Pattaya City Hall hosted a beach and reef cleanup on Koh Larn for World Ocean Day.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and Vice Adm. Banjob Poedaeng, commander of the 1st Naval Area Command opened the June 8 event on Tawan Beach with local marine and fisheries officials and singer Tono Pakin Kumwilaisak.

Students joined scuba divers in cleaning garbage off the beach and off coral reefs to help protect the environment. (PCPR)