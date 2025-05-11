Strong Baht, Shaky Strategy – Expats lose faith in Thailand’s tourism direction

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand reports a surge in tourist arrivals amid a strong Thai baht, many long-term foreign residents are expressing growing skepticism about the government’s tourism policies, questioning whether the current momentum will last through the upcoming winter season.

Online expat communities have been vocal, with some calling Thailand’s tourism strategy inconsistent and unreliable. After months of concerns over a supposed tourism downturn, the country is once again experiencing an influx of visitors — but not everyone sees this as a sign of long-term recovery.







“Typical. After crying that Thailand faces a tourist downturn — actually, it was a mistake — people flock to the country like a night fly to the light,” one commenter noted. “Only good news in the Kingdom of Make-Believe. That’s a book, actually.”

Critics argue that the Thai government frequently shifts its messaging and policies. “News is same as day and night every time. Thailand doesn’t have any strategy in travel industry. One time invites all tourists and after wanting to invite only high level tourists. But service is all time same,” another expat wrote.

Adding to the uncertainty is the continued strengthening of the Thai baht, which many say is making Thailand a less affordable destination compared to neighboring countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia. As these countries offer lower costs and more stable currency exchange rates, Thailand risks pricing itself out of the budget travel market.



Changes to immigration policies have also stirred anxiety. Proposals to limit or eliminate the 60-day visa-free extension for tourists have led to fears that Thailand may lose a large segment of European travelers. “Wants tourists but also wants to change 60 days visa free extension. What a joke if they will do — lost others travelers from Europe,” one expat said.

Long-term residents continue to criticize the burdensome reporting requirement, calling it outdated and needlessly bureaucratic. “Not to mention the stupid 90 days report, what a joke,” another added.



Adding to the frustration is a perception that Thailand prioritizes wealthy short-term visitors over its loyal base of long-staying foreigners. One sarcastic remark summed up the sentiment: “Visas for wealthy high school students whose parents need a break? Bla bla bla — same story again and again.”

While Thailand remains a top destination for global travelers, concerns from its long-stay expat population highlight a disconnect between short-term tourism gains and long-term confidence in government planning — particularly as regional competitors become more attractive by comparison.

































