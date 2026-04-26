Street living persists in Pattaya despite city push to clear public areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – The sight of people sleeping along beaches, outside shuttered shopfronts, or inside abandoned buildings remains a familiar one in Pattaya, despite ongoing efforts by city officials to address the issue.

Local authorities have intensified patrols in recent months, regularly approaching individuals living rough and encouraging them to relocate to temporary shelter facilities where food, basic healthcare, and hygiene services are available. Yet the challenge persists, not simply because of numbers, but because not everyone wants to go.







Officials say many of those on the streets are not entirely without options. Some have been offered assistance multiple times, only to return to the same areas days later. Beaches, empty buildings, and quiet corners of the city remain preferred spots for those who choose a more transient lifestyle.

For Pattaya Mail readers, the issue is a familiar one—visible, complex, and often misunderstood. While some individuals are clearly in need of support due to financial hardship or personal struggles, others appear to resist structured living environments. Reasons vary, from mental health issues and substance use to a simple reluctance to follow shelter rules or give up independence.



City officials are walking a fine line. On one hand, they face pressure to maintain public order and the city’s image as a tourist destination. On the other, they must respect individual rights while offering humane solutions.

Efforts to relocate people from high-visibility areas such as beachfronts and busy commercial streets are ongoing, but enforcement alone has proven ineffective. Without long-term engagement, many simply return once attention fades.







The situation highlights a broader reality: solving homelessness in a city like Pattaya requires more than relocation. It demands sustained outreach, trust-building, and support systems that go beyond temporary shelter beds.

For now, the cycle continues—movement, relocation, and return—raising a quiet but persistent question about what solutions will truly make a difference.

















































