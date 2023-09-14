Steelworker pleads for thieves to return his livelihood tools

Pattaya, Thailand – Phot Kulawong, a 52-year-old steelworker, filed a heartfelt complaint with the media concerning the theft of two bolt cutters, while he was working on a construction site on Chaiyapruek 2 Road.

Phot recounted the events of that fateful day when he brought two bolt cutters valued at 2,400 baht and other tools to the drilling site for a road surface improvement project. After parking his truck and leaving the tools unattended for less than 5 minutes, he returned only to find that both cutters had vanished. In his determined effort to recover his stolen property, he scoured the area and inquired with people nearby. It was then that he learned that an elderly, plump woman in a car had stopped and taken his steel cutters.







Phot now wishes to convey a heartfelt message to the thieves, urging them to contemplate the consequences of their actions and return the stolen items. He emphasizes that while the stolen tools may not have a significant monetary value, they are essential to his livelihood as a steelworker. These bolt cutters represent not merely equipment but the very means by which he supports his family. Phot calls on people to exercise caution in these challenging times, when thefts, even of relatively inexpensive items, are becoming more prevalent.

















