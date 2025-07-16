Some expats call Pattaya home — and want it treated that way

PATTAYA, Thailand – For many long-term foreign residents, Pattaya is far more than a holiday town. It’s not a playground, not a phase — it’s home. And like any true home, they care about it, warts and all. But that care also comes with frustration when others don’t show the same respect.

“Don’t bring your problems, hang-ups, phobias, bad habits, religion or any other disorder you have to Home, Work, Bar or the Beach,” one expat put it bluntly in an online forum. “This is our home too. Don’t trash it — literally or otherwise.”







The issue of smoking on Pattaya Beach, especially at night, has again sparked debate among both tourists and longtime residents. While smoking on the beach has technically been banned for years, the enforcement is lax, especially after sunset.

“Yes. But evening time is when it happens and I guess no policing,” said one commenter. “It’s disgusting and the worst litter.”

Another echoed the concern but with a different tone. “Well, I smoke,” he admitted. “But when I’m out and smoke, I go away from people or entrances. When I finish, I tear the tobacco and paper off the end and put the filter in my pocket. I refuse to litter my adopted home.”



For many, it’s not about being anti-smoking — it’s about basic consideration. “I used to… and the beaches are supposed to be smoke free and litter free. North Pattaya is the cleanest because the vendors there take pride,” said one local, praising those who still treat the beach as a shared, sacred space.

Those living near quieter stretches like Wongamat Beach note different hazards. “What really gripes me is the broken glass,” said one resident. “I always carry a bag for litter when I walk the beach, but there’s so much broken glass.”

Others chimed in with similar experiences. “That’s bad… I usually trek up to Dolphin Circle and walk. I’ve slipped on rocks though. Lol,” said another, met with a simple reply: “Me too.”



Not everyone agrees with the hardline anti-smoking stance. “The beach is outdoors,” said one user. “Of course you have to clean up after yourself, but a smoking ban on a beach sounds silly to me.”

But even those who push back on total bans are often aligned on one thing: Pattaya needs fair, consistent rules. Some wonder when vaping — especially in enclosed or shared spaces like bars and restaurants — will face regulation.





“Expats back smoking ban on Pattaya Beach but demand fairness and more restrooms,” summarized one local poster. “If you want behavior to improve, then improve the conditions. Don’t just fine people — give them facilities and clear rules.”

As the city continues to balance between its tourism-driven identity and growing base of year-round residents, many long-term visitors are hoping for a simple shift in mindset: less “I’m just visiting,” and more “I live here, too.”



































