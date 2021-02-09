Singaporean & Japanese clubs give food to 1,000 Pattaya unemployed

More than 1,000 unemployed Pattaya residents received meal boxes and cash handouts donated by Singaporean and Japanese nationals.

Members of expat clubs from both countries and owners of the Bombaya and Boonkerd shops handed out food Feb. 7 at Nong Aor Temple and gave 50 baht each to 645 people.







Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, city hall staff and members of the Pattaya Communities Association helped organize the event. Recipients included the unemployed, poor and students.

Many waiting in the long line for aid said they lost their jobs as hotel staffers, security guards and bar workers during the coronavirus pandemic.









