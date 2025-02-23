Social media erupts over video of dancer group clashing with jealous wife in Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video clip depicting a heated argument and physical altercation between a group of dancers and a jealous wife has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate. The footage, posted by a Facebook user, shows a confrontation that escalates into violence. The user captioned the video, “20 years of work with no problems with clients, but the wife threw a glass at me. After the glass was thrown, the man punched us.” The post quickly gained traction online, with the video racking up millions of views within a matter of hours.

The incident took place at a hotel in Pattaya, in the Naklua Soi 12 area, and involved two groups: one group of dancers and a married couple. According to the video and the post’s caption, the husband, a customer of the dancers, was met with his wife’s jealousy, leading to a confrontation. The wife reportedly threw a glass at the dancers, which prompted the dancers to respond by standing up to confront her.







However, the situation escalated further as the dancers physically pulled the wife by the hair, which led to more punches being thrown. The husband intervened and attempted to stop the chaos but eventually retaliated by striking the dancers in defense of his wife.

After the altercation, the husband, accompanied by several friends, approached the dancer group to apologize, explaining that his actions were driven by the desire to protect his wife from being attacked by four people.

The incident has become a topic of intense discussion on social media, with the original post garnering over 4.7 million views, more than 54,500 likes, and 24,000 shares. Due to the violent nature of the content, Facebook temporarily removed the video, but it was quickly shared across other fan pages, with users commenting on the incident in large numbers.





































