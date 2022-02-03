Seafood in Rayong safe from oil spill contamination

The oil spill in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Rayong continues to result in a steady stream of people filing reports at the ad-hoc complaints reception center. Meanwhile, authorities have yet to find contaminations in seafood sold at fresh markets and are warning people against consuming marine creatures contaminated with crude oil.







Dr. Sunthon Rianphummipharakit, chief of Rayong Provincial Public Health Office, disclosed that random inspection of seafood in Rayong has yet to find crude oil contamination in the food items. He said personnel will be dispatched continually from his office to ensure safety for consumers. Meanwhile, people are warned against eating marine animals covered in an oil slick, and to immediately report their discovery so officials may analyze the contamination on the sample.







The ad-hoc complaints center opened on Mae Ramphueng Beach to receive complaints from people affected by the oil spill has received complaints of at least 700 people so far. Rayong deputy governor Anan Nakniyom expects more complaints to be submitted, and noted that the center will remain open indefinitely until an order calling for otherwise is issued. (NNT)



























