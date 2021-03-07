Sattahip sailor lauded for live-saving accident response

A Sattahip-based sailor was lauded for his life-saving action after a motorcyclist crashed during an epileptic seizure.

Rear Adm. Suppachai Thanasarnsakorn, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, presented a commendation to Petty Officer 1st Class Kaipol Promsorn March 6.

The gunner for the navy’s fishing boat task force witnessed a crash in the Taotan Community, discerning that the biker was suffering a seizure. He called paramedics and helped get the motorcyclist out of the intersection to prevent any more harm.

















