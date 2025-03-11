Sand spills from construction trucks pose a hidden danger for motorcyclists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s roads are constantly busy with construction trucks transporting sand for various development projects. However, amid the city’s rapid growth, a hidden danger lurks on the streets—sand spills from uncovered or overloaded trucks. While it may seem like a minor inconvenience for cars, for motorcyclists, these spills can be life-threatening.

Riders often find themselves struggling to maintain control when they encounter patches of sand on the road. The fine grains create a slippery surface, reducing traction and making sudden braking or turning extremely hazardous. Many motorcyclists have lost control and skidded across the pavement after unexpectedly hitting sandy patches, resulting in injuries ranging from minor scrapes to serious fractures. The risk is even greater on curves, intersections, and downhill slopes, where the slightest loss of balance can lead to severe accidents.







Beyond the immediate danger of slipping, loose sand also creates visibility issues. Wind or passing vehicles can kick up dust, momentarily blinding riders and forcing them into dangerous reflexive movements. Some have reported near-misses where a sudden gust of wind blew sand into their eyes, causing them to veer off course.

In Pattaya, there have been multiple accidents linked to sand spills, particularly near construction zones and industrial areas where large trucks frequently pass. Despite regulations requiring trucks to cover their loads, enforcement has been inconsistent, leaving many roads littered with hazardous debris. Motorcyclists have voiced concerns, but the issue persists, posing an ongoing risk to daily commuters and tourists alike.



Authorities have acknowledged the problem, but more needs to be done to prevent these accidents before they happen. Stricter enforcement of trucking regulations, regular street cleaning, and clear warning signs near construction sites could make a significant difference. Meanwhile, riders are urged to remain cautious, particularly when approaching areas with visible sand accumulation.

For now, the danger remains an everyday reality for Pattaya’s motorcyclists. Until stronger measures are in place, each ride through the city’s busy streets comes with an unpredictable risk—one that could turn a simple commute into a life-threatening accident.























