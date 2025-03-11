Pattaya to experience rising temperatures and hot weather during the day, cool at night

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has reported that temperatures in Thailand’s upper regions will rise, accompanied by hot weather during the daytime and scattered light rain in some areas. Citizens are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

According to the 24-hour weather forecast, a weakening moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass covering northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea has led to weakened easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the upper regions of the country.







Meanwhile, moderate easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea will cause heavy rainfall in some areas of the south. Wave conditions in the lower Gulf of Thailand remain moderate, with wave heights of 1-2 meters. The upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will see waves reaching approximately 1 meter, while thunderstorms may cause waves to exceed 2 meters. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.



Regarding air quality, dust and haze accumulation in the upper northern region ranges from moderate to high due to weak to moderate wind conditions. However, in the lower northern region, northeastern region, central region, and eastern region, air quality remains good due to effective air circulation.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, daytime temperatures will be hot, with lows of 24-26°C and highs of 36-38°C.























