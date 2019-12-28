Runaway horse killed by truck in Najomtien

A runaway horse died after being hit by a pickup truck in Sattahip.

Ladinir, a filly about three years old, was lying dead on Sukhumvit Road in Najomtien’s Nong Jubtao Community in front of Upside Down House Pattaya when authorities arrived Dec. 24.

Nearby was a smashed Toyota Vigo driven by Bopit Bambatnorapai, 50.

The clothing vendor wasn’t charged, but is negotiating compensation with horse owner Mard Dechpanyanan, 51.

Mard had 10 horses escape his property on Christmas Eve with one running out onto the busy highway.