Rumor of walk-in vaccinations spark crowd at a Pattaya hospital

Thousands of Pattaya-area residents swarmed Banglamung Hospital after falling for an online rumor that walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations were being offered.

However, the hospital was only offering vaccinations the morning of July 31 to 2,000 people who had registered on the government’s Mor Phom application or via the hospital’s online registration form between July 18 and 31.







The massive and disappointed crowd had believed rumors that anyone, regardless of age, could get a free jab, with seniors getting a dose of AstraZeneca PLC’s vaccine and everyone else getting the drug from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Hospital staff announced that that the online rumors were just that and the crowd must disperse.





























