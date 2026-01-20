Riviera Group celebrates team spirit at ‘Under the Sea Staff Party 2026’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Riviera Group brought color, creativity, and camaraderie together at its Staff Party 2026, held on January 19, with a vibrant “Under the Sea” theme that reflected both imagination and unity.

The evening was more than a celebration — it was a reminder that success in business is never built by one person alone, but by a strong, committed team. Every member of The Riviera Group plays an important role, and the event served as a heartfelt thank-you to the people behind the company’s continued growth.







Adding to the special atmosphere of the night, Winston and Sukanya Gale joined staff in celebrating another milestone year for the company, reinforcing the close connection between leadership and team members. The celebration was further elevated by an employee prize draw, with rewards ranging from air tickets, motorbikes, cash prizes, gold, and home appliances, creating excitement and memorable moments for staff throughout the evening.

The Riviera Group continues to stand firmly by its core philosophy: distinctive design, attention to detail, high-quality living at attainable prices, and a commitment to creating beautiful modern landmarks. These values have shaped the group’s developments into spaces where people can truly retreat, relax, and enjoy life — no matter what is happening in the world.

One such vision is embodied in The Riviera Santa Monica, a signature development by The Riviera Group Thailand, designed as a contemporary sanctuary that blends lifestyle, elegance, and comfort.



As the night’s message echoed throughout the celebration:

“It’s not about being the best in the team — it’s about being the best for the team.”

With passion, collaboration, and shared purpose, the Riviera team continues to move forward together.










































