Ripley’s ‘virtual’ run raises real cash for charity

Ripley’s Believe It or Not no longer believes charity runs need to be held on one day in one place.

The South Pattaya tourist attraction has organized the city’s first “virtual run” where participants can run or walk to raise money for charity anywhere, anytime before the end of the year.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, executives from Royal Garden Plaza owner Minor International Plc. and representatives from the Father Ray Foundation and Ban Kru Boonchu Foundation announced the start of the Ripley’s Charity Virtual Run Nov. 15 at the South Pattaya Mall.

Traditionally, walk-run activities have been organized in one location, one route and at one time. Everyone wanting to give to charity would all have to be at the same place at the same time.

Ripley’s “virtual” run relies on technology to monitor participants. Those enrolling in the program can walk or run up to 10 kilometers on the street or in the park of their choice anytime until Dec. 31. All 10 kilometers need not be done even on the same day.

Participants then submit their exercise logs online through Jan. 31.

Those completing all 10 kilometers will receive a souvenir medal and shirt with 500-baht gift vouchers from GSF Sport up for grabs as special prizes.

For more information, visit RipleysRun.com.