Residents take laws into their own hands as police fail to eradicate loud exhaust motorcycles in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In recent months, Pattaya residents have grown increasingly frustrated as loud exhaust motorcycles continue to plague the city, with little action from local authorities. These noisy bikes, often modified for a more aggressive sound, have been disturbing both local residents and tourists, especially during the late-night hours. In the absence of effective enforcement, some residents have taken matters into their own hands, resorting to protests and direct action.







In one of the most recent incidents, a group of residents gathered near Pattaya Beach Road, where they confronted motorcycle riders with loud exhausts. As the motorcycles roared past, disturbing nearby businesses and residents, the group of locals demanded action from both the riders and the authorities. Some of the residents even attempted to block the roads temporarily to make a statement, voicing their frustration with the local police’s inaction.

The problem has been ongoing for months, with local law enforcement stating they are aware of the issue but struggling to effectively crack down on the riders. While fines for modifying motorcycles to produce excessive noise exist, they are rarely enforced, and motorcycle riders often escape penalties. This has led to a sense of helplessness among the residents, who feel that the city’s reputation is being tarnished by the reckless behavior of a few individuals.



One particularly disturbing incident occurred on the night of March 18, when a group of motorcyclists with modified exhausts made their way through the crowded streets of South Pattaya.

The noise caused widespread disruption, with several business owners reporting that it led to customers leaving early. Residents nearby also complained of disturbed sleep, with one woman stating that her children were unable to fall asleep due to the constant noise. She, along with several others, joined a social media campaign calling for the immediate enforcement of noise regulations.



In response to the growing public outcry, city hall has promised to increase patrols and issue more fines. However, the lack of immediate results has caused residents to lose confidence in the authorities. One local business owner said, “We’re tired of waiting. We’ve asked the police multiple times, but nothing changes. We’ll take action ourselves if it means keeping our city peaceful.”

Teenager attacked after confrontation over loud motorcycle noise

A physical assault occurred in Soi Wat Boon Sampan (Khao Noi) in east Pattaya on the night of March 14, following a confrontation over loud motorcycle exhaust noise. A 15-year-old boy, known by the alias “Jeng,” was attacked by a knife-wielding group after a heated argument with another group about the noise. As Jeng and his friends, riding motorcycles with loud exhausts, were confronted by the group, tensions escalated, leading to a violent attack.







While returning home, Jeng and his friends were ambushed by three youths on motorcycles who chased them and struck Jeng in the head with a knife, leaving him seriously injured. Rescue teams provided first aid before rushing him to the hospital. Police are investigating the incident and have urged the injured party to formally file a complaint at the Nongprue Police Station to pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

The situation highlights a broader issue of public dissatisfaction with local law enforcement’s handling of noise-related complaints in Pattaya. As residents grow more desperate for a solution, it remains to be seen whether local authorities can step up their efforts or if the community will continue to take matters into their own hands.

































